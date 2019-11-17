Kitesurfer rescued by NYPD in waters off Breezy Point

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police rescued a stranded kitesurfer who ran into trouble off Breezy Point in Queens.The NYPD Air Sea Rescue Team responded to the scene Saturday.Scuba divers went into the water and assisted the man before putting him in a harness that hoisted him into a waiting helicopter.Police say the kitesurfer was not injured.It is not yet clear what went wrong with his equipment.----------