Man brandishes knife at woman after touching her while she was jogging in Bushwick

The 27-year-old woman was jogging on Central Avenue on March 7 when she passed a man who slapped her butt, according to police records.
The woman turned around and pursed the man who pulled out a knife and started waving it at her.
Fearing for her safety, the woman ran in the opposite direction and the man fled.
The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, with short dark hair, and a Goatee.
He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored vest, orange construction gloves, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
