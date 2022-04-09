Man brandishes knife at woman after touching her while she was jogging in Bushwick

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn -- A woman was jogging in Bushwick when a man touched her inappropriately and then pulled a knife on her.

The 27-year-old woman was jogging on Central Avenue on March 7 when she passed a man who slapped her butt, according to police records.



The woman turned around and pursed the man who pulled out a knife and started waving it at her.

Fearing for her safety, the woman ran in the opposite direction and the man fled.



The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, with short dark hair, and a Goatee.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored vest, orange construction gloves, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage
EMBED More News Videos

An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
17-year-old suspect arrested in Bronx shooting that killed teen
15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of teen near parade
Gas tax cut, housing help: What the new budget means for New Yorkers
AccuWeather: April showers
2 men hospitalized, 1 critical after being shot in building lobby
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
Show More
Arrest made after hospital employee shot, killed in parking garage
Kevin Spacey 'flatly denies' sexual abuse incident with Anthony Rapp
Ukraine's president calls deadly train station strike 'war crime'
Amazon claims union vote results were 'tainted,' calling for re-do
New York state to grant judges the power to jail repeat offenders
More TOP STORIES News