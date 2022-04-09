Man brandishes knife at woman after touching her while she was jogging in Bushwick

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11728374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn -- A woman was jogging in Bushwick when a man touched her inappropriately and then pulled a knife on her.The 27-year-old woman was jogging on Central Avenue on March 7 when she passed a man who slapped her butt, according to police records.The woman turned around and pursed the man who pulled out a knife and started waving it at her.Fearing for her safety, the woman ran in the opposite direction and the man fled.The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, with short dark hair, and a Goatee.He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored vest, orange construction gloves, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------