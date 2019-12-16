Knife-wielding man creeps around sleeping man's Brooklyn home

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A knife-wielding man was caught on camera creeping around inside a Brooklyn man's home.

It happened near Fort Hamilton Parkway and 54th Street in Borough Park as the 65-year-old victim slept around 1 a.m.

The man entered the home through an unlocked back door.

When the victim heard a noise, he slammed his bedroom door causing the intruder to run away. He got away empty-handed.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

