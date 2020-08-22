Remembering Kobe Bryant: Mural of late NBA star, daughter unveiled at Long Island mall

Andaluz the Artist worked on the painting Saturday at Roosevelt Field Mall in Uniondale, just in time for National Kobe Bryant Day on Monday, August 24.
He is also the artist that created a Kobe Bryant painting in Brooklyn.
The mural is located at Hip Hop Dreams on the bottom floor of the Roosevelt Field Mall.
Bryant, his daughter and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 in the Los Angeles area.
The chopper went down in Calabasas, where Bryant's nearby Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks was holding a basketball tournament.
Bryant and his young daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game along with another player and parent.
