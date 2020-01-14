Society

CeFaan Kim emcees Korean American Night Gala Fundraiser in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a celebration Monday night in Manhattan in honor of the many accomplishments of Korean-Americans.

The Korean American Association of Greater New York hosted its 60th Korean American Night Gala Fundraiser at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim emceed the event.

The theme of the night was building an inter-generational future as younger generations of Korean-Americans take the mantle from their predecessors.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymidtownmanhattannew york citygalafundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News