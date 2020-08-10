Politics

Trump on Mt Rushmore? President's White House aides asked South Dakota governor if his face could be added to monument, NYT reports

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- President Donald Trump appears to be exploring how he could get his face added to Mount Rushmore, according to a report.

The New York Times reports his aides reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about it last year.

A source familiar with the paper's coverage says she gave him a replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face when he visited July Fourth.

Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, ad the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
