missing person

Kristin Smart case: Former classmate Paul Flores arrested for murder, his father arrested as accessory

Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area.
EMBED <>More Videos

Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested; Sheriff to give update

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The "prime suspect" in the 25-year-old disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart was arrested for murder on Tuesday and his father was arrested as an accessory, the San Luis Obispo County sheriff announced.

Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested as an accessory at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff's investigators conducted another search.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger confirmed to the Associated Press that Paul Flores was arrested in the Smart case. His father was booked on suspicion of accessory after a felony, according to jail records.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said Paul Flores was arrested for murder and was being held on no bail. His father was being held on $250,000 bail.

The sheriff's department had previously called Paul Flores "the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996."

Parkinson said Smart's remains have still not been found.

"We have not recovered Kristin," the sheriff said at an afternoon news conference. "We'll continue to focus on finding her remains regardless of any court action. We will continue the process of finding out where Kristin is. We know that's an important issue to the family."

A spokesman for the Smart family said "this is an extremely emotional day" and they would issue a statement later in the afternoon.

Last month the sheriff's office served a search warrant at a house in Arroyo Grande belonging to Ruben Flores.

RELATED: Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served at former classmate's father's home in SLO County

Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) were said to be used during their search of the property. The warrant remained sealed, and authorities did not provide further information on the developments in their investigation at the time.

Last year, authorities also served search warrants at several locations in California and Washington.

Smart, who was 19 years old when she disappeared, was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996. She was last seen walking with Flores, also a 19-year-old freshman at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san luis obispo countycaliforniasearchmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Search for missing college freshman intensifies
Frantic search for boy with autism ends with joyful reunion
Paraprofessional missing for several weeks found dead along river
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police in standoff with barricaded active shooter in Connecticut
Restaurant accused of racial double standard with dress code
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
'Just the greatest': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
Eli Manning, Giants help posthumously grant NJ girl's Make-A-Wish
J&J vaccine pause shouldn't stop people from being vaccinated: Doctor
NJ police arrest man barricaded in car, claimed to be armed: Officials
Show More
'Summer Rising': NYC offers free k-12 summer school program
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Tri-State area postpones J&J vaccines, scrambles to reschedule appointments
New food program introduced during start of Ramadan
FEMA overwhelmed by calls for COVID funeral assistance
More TOP STORIES News