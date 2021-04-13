Kristin Smart case: Former classmate Paul Flores arrested for murder, his father arrested as accessory

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The "prime suspect" in the 25-year-old disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart was arrested for murder on Tuesday and his father was arrested as an accessory, the San Luis Obispo County sheriff announced.Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested as an accessory at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff's investigators conducted another search.Defense attorney Robert Sanger confirmed to the Associated Press that Paul Flores was arrested in the Smart case. His father was booked on suspicion of accessory after a felony, according to jail records.San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said Paul Flores was arrested for murder and was being held on no bail. His father was being held on $250,000 bail.The sheriff's department had previously called Paul Flores "the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996."Parkinson said Smart's remains have still not been found."We have not recovered Kristin," the sheriff said at an afternoon news conference. "We'll continue to focus on finding her remains regardless of any court action. We will continue the process of finding out where Kristin is. We know that's an important issue to the family."A spokesman for the Smart family said "this is an extremely emotional day" and they would issue a statement later in the afternoon.Last month the sheriff's office served a search warrant at a house in Arroyo Grande belonging to Ruben Flores.Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) were said to be used during their search of the property. The warrant remained sealed, and authorities did not provide further information on the developments in their investigation at the time.Last year, authorities also served search warrants at several locations in California and Washington.Smart, who was 19 years old when she disappeared, was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996. She was last seen walking with Flores, also a 19-year-old freshman at the time.