Civil rights leaders rally behind NJ teen in viral Bridgewater mall fight video

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Civil rights leaders rallied Wednesday behind a teenager from New Jersey who they say was the victim of racial bias and excessive police force during a fight at a mall that went viral.

Attorney Ben Crump was joined by members of the National Action Network as they call for justice for 14-year-old Kye Husain.

The 8th grader's arrest was caught on video after a fight at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, and police can be seen with their knees on his back as he's handcuffed, all while the other teenager involved -- who has a lighter complexion -- sits on a nearby couch and watches.

That teen was never handcuffed.

Police have launched an Internal Affairs investigation, but there are calls for the officers to face disciplinary action.

Kye's aunt, Enrie Simms, says he was standing up to a high school bully who was harassing his 7th grade friend.

"He did exactly what we all taught him to do, and he was met with not one but two knees in his back while the aggressor towered over him," Simms said.

The video shows the older teenager point his finger in Husain's face. Husain pushes his hand away, the other teen shoves Husain, and they begin to fight.

The other teen tackles Husain, punching him several times before the two uniformed officers arrive.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office is also involved in the investigation.

