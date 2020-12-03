Kyle Rittenhouse's dismissal of charges request denied in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. -- A 17-year-old from Illinoiswas due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in the case.Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch is also charged in the wounding of a third person on Aug. 25 during a night of unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a local Black man.Rittenhouse told police he was attacked while guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense. He was freed from jail last month after posting $2 million bond, with most of the money raised through a legal defense fund set up by conservatives portraying him as a patriot protecting other people's property.Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have painted Rittenhouse as a trigger-happy white supremacist.Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.A preliminary hearing is the stage at which a court decides whether enough evidence exists to proceed to trial. The Kenosha County district attorney's office didn't respond to interview requests, and Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards declined an interview ahead of Thursday's hearing.Rittenhouse appeared viz Zoom Thursday morning, seated in his lawyer's office. He wore a mask throughout the proceeding, except for a brief moment when he removed it when his attorney identified him for the Court.Court Commissioner Loren Keating determined that probable cause exists to believe Rittenhouse committed felonies and ordered the case bound over for trial in the county circuit court.Rittenhouse did not enter a plea. Arraignment is set for Jan. 5.Before ruling to bind the case over for trial, the court heard from one witness, Kenosha police Detective Benjamin Antaramian, who testified briefly under direct examination as to the basis for the charges in the complaint. Antaramian was then cross-examined by Richards, who presented as exhibits about a dozen still-frames from video, which appear to show Rittenhouse being chased, kicked, struck with a skateboard, and having a gun pointed at him while he was on the ground.Rittenhouse's lawyers have contended that the Illinois teen acted in self-defense and asked that Keating not bind the case over for trial."The government can go off on their chaotic quest," Richards said prior to Keating's ruling. "But the evidence is clear."Keating ruled that the self-defense arguments are for the trial court to decide.In a filing this week, Richards asked the court to. He argued that a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 isn't supported by the law - an argument that the court already rejected once.Richards also sought the dismissal of a felony count against Rittenhouse for recklessly endangering the public's safety by using a dangerous weapon. Richards said the state offered no proof to substantiate that charge, which was based on witness Richard McGinnis' account of Rittenhouse firing his gun with McGinnis in the line of fire.Those requests were denied.The shootings happened two days after a white police officer trying to arrest Blake shot the 29-year-old seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down. Video of the shooting sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.