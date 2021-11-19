Reaction to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial; protest held in Brooklyn

The protests started in Downtown Brooklyn, made its way over the Brooklyn Bridge and into Lower Manhattan. So far the potest has been peaceful, and there have been no arrests.
Rittenhouse, 18, had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangering for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in the summer of 2020 during a tumultuous night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.
Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters. He is white, as were those he shot.
The verdict drew a mix of reactions from those who welcomed the acquittal to those who condemned the outcome.
JUST IN: Pres. Biden responds to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: "I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it." https://t.co/3e24Bl7iaD pic.twitter.com/v8bxygFxMU— ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2021
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is Black and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, denounced the outcome.
"Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed," Barnes said. "The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. We have seen so many black and brown youth killed, only to be put on trial posthumously, while the innocence of Kyle Rittenhouse was virtually demanded by the judge."
"All of us who knew what actually happened in Kenosha last year assumed this would be the verdict," tweeted Republican former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. "Thankfully, the jury thought the same."
Below are reactions from various leaders across the New York City metropolitan area:
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
"This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country. Where is the justice in this? We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time."
Governor Kathy Hochul
"Kyle Rittenhouse used an assault weapon to kill two people. This is not justice. If there was any question about why we need strong gun safety laws, this is your answer. This should never have been allowed to happen in the first place. We have a lot of work to do."
Congressman Lee Zeldin
The right of self-defense is inherent and applies inside of your home AND outside of your home.
Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN):
"These continue to be dark days for black people killed at the hands of people that believe our lives do not matter. This verdict was not only outrageous and dangerous, it was also an obvious signal that encourages and notifies "vigilantes" that they can continue to use violence to assert their power, and more importantly that they are above the criminal justice system when they do. While it is disheartening that we take one step forward, then several steps back, let this be a reminder that our activism cannot take a backseat"
Eric Adams, NYC Mayor-elect
"This decision is an indictment of irresponsible laws that make our society far more violent and unsafe under the guise of personal freedom and so called self-defense. It also sends an extremely dangerous message to those in our country who seek agendas of anarchy - often born in prejudice and ignorance - to wreak havoc in their communities and potentially murder their neighbors. We should not be shocked. We should be focused on swift and righteous action."
Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor
Justice was done in the Rittenhouse verdict. Renews our faith in the jury system. When prosecutors overreach as they did in this case, juries are there to insure justice for the defendant. It is not a perfect system—but still the best one in the world.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) November 19, 2021
Jumaane Williams, NYC Public Advocate
"This trial and the verdict it produced are clear and devastating representations of the way our country and our legal system view innocence and guilt, vigilantes and villains, race and the fight against racial injustice. A white seventeen year old killing protesters with a weapon of war is celebrated and acquitted. A black seventeen year old walking the community with a bag of Skittles is criminalized and murdered.
"Across the country we see people committed not to changing systems of injustice, but using those systems to harm those who would object or protest against them. This verdict sets a new standard that will only encourage future Kyle Rittenhouses - some in the streets armed with weapons, some in government armed with oppression.
"Today, I'm praying for the families of Kyle Rittenhouse's victims, that they might someday find peace even in the face of this verdict, and continuing the work to change the systems that led to today's result. We can be demoralized, devastated by this verdict, but we cannot be deterred."''
Rep. Jerry Nadler
"This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest."
