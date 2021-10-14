coronavirus new york city

Nets' Kryie Irving doing 'what's best for me' with COVID vaccine refusal

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Nets decide Kyrie Irving can't play with team until he is vaccinated

NEW YORK CITY -- Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he didn't want to lose salary or a chance to compete for a championship with the Brooklyn Nets, but was doing "what's best for me" by refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nets decided Tuesday that Irving wouldn't be with the team because he isn't eligible to play in home games, where a New York mandate requires professional athletes on one of the city's teams to be vaccinated to practice or play in public venues.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Irving said he loved basketball and wasn't going to retire.

"I am doing what's best for me. I know the consequences here and if it means that I'm judged and demonized for that, that's just what it is," Irving said. "That's the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate."

RELATED | Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash calls team's decision on Kyrie Irving 'difficult' but 'sound'

Irving would have been able to practice with the Nets and play in road games outside New York. The Nets will pay him for those but he is giving up about half of his $35 million salary by missing the home games.

"So what? It's not about the money," Irving said. "It's not always about the money. It's about choosing what's best for you. You think I really want to lose money?"

Irving said he supported people who were and weren't vaccinated and expressed appreciation for doctors. The All-Star guard didn't give any indication that he was against being vaccinated, just that he was deciding not to.

"Once again, I'm going to repeat this. This is not about the Nets, this is not about the organization, it's not about the NBA, it's not politics," Irving said. "It's not any one thing.

"It's just about the freedom of what I want to do."

RELATED | Kyrie Irving says decision to remain unvaccinated is 'about being true to what feels good for me'

Irving hasn't spoken to reporters since the Nets' media day on Sept. 27, when he appeared via Zoom and asked for privacy when questioned about his vaccination status.

The Nets are championship contenders and Irving said he didn't want to miss the opportunity he has with them. General manager Sean Marks said the team would gladly welcome Irving back under the right circumstances, and Irving made clear he was going to play again.

"No, I'm not retiring and no I'm not going and leaving this game like this," Irving said. "There's still so much more work to do and there still so many other (youngsters) to inspire, because I know they want to be better than me."

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citybrooklyn netsreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorksportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Update LIVE: Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing
'Vax to the Movies': NYC launching pop-up vaccine sites at theaters
Biden administration buys 65 million Pfizer pediatric vaccine doses
Nets decide Kyrie Irving can't play with team until he is vaccinated
TOP STORIES
14-year-old boy on bus struck by stray bullet in NYC
Cab driver shot twice, found dead in parking lot of NY catering hall
Teachers battle vaccine mandate in court, health care fight delayed
Dog survives 5 days without food, water while waiting to be rescued
NYPD officer allegedly kills woman, shoots ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn
Home heating bills set to skyrocket this winter
AccuWeather: Clouds and fog, much warmer with sun
Show More
Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
Substitute teachers in Oregon no longer need college degrees
2 pedestrians hit, 1 officer hurt in separate stolen car crashes in NJ
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
Rolling Stones retire their classic song 'Brown Sugar'
More TOP STORIES News