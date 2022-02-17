coronavirus new york city

NBA commissioner speaks out on NYC's vax mandate as Kyrie Irving misses another game

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's vaccine mandate is keeping the Brooklyn Nets' star player off the court and now the NBA commissioner is speaking out.

This is a rule that all parties seem to agree is inconsistent and doesn't make much sense.


Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated, was forced to miss Wednesday night's game at Madison Square Garden between the Nets and Knicks.

He has only been allowed to play in games played outside of the city this season.

According to the rule, players with their home base in a New York City arena must be vaccinated.

But there is no mandate for visiting players, meaning an unvaccinated player from a different market can play in the city.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver blasted the mandate saying it doesn't make sense.


"Many of the masking restrictions are being lifted, you can just feel it in the city, more people in restaurants, more people out and about," Silver said. "So while, again, my personal view is people should get vaccinated and boosted, I can imagine a scenario where Brooklyn, as part of New York City, with a new mayor now who wasn't in place, Eric Adams, when that original ordinance was put into place, I could see him deciding to change along the way."

Mayor Eric Adams says he's reluctant to change the mandate.

"I think it's unfair. I'm not sure if a Boston fan created this rule, I don't know. But I am really, really, leery about sending the wrong message," Adams said.



"I think everyone realizes that there is a little bit of a strange loophole in all this in that other athletes and entertainers can come into New York and perform. We are hopeful that there is a resolution," said Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets Head Coach.


Silver said the league wanted to make vaccinations a requirement for players but the National Basketball Players Association pushed back. Still, he mentioned having 97% to 98% of players vaccinated and a "vast majority" boosted to ESPN.

