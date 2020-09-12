Coronavirus Live Updates: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home, CDC study finds

Scientists already know children can spread the virus. But the study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "definitively indicates - in a way that previous studies have struggled to do - the potential for transmission to family members," said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious diseases researcher.
The findings don't mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids. So, masks, disinfection and social distancing are needed. And people who work in such facilities have to be careful and get tested if they think they may be infected, experts said.
Almost three-fifths of people who respond to New Jersey's COVID-19 contact tracers are refusing to cooperate, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.
Murphy called on people to cooperate with the state's roughly 1,800 contact tracers, whose ranks he built up with the aim of smothering any new outbreaks.
He suggested people are worried that the tracers might pass information along to law enforcement, particularly for those associated with underage drinking parties. But he sought to allay those concerns.
"It's not a witch hunt," he said.
Overall, 82% of people getting initial calls from tracers answer them. He said 59% refuse cooperation, which he called "bad news."
Here are more of today's headlines:
Teachers union push for reopening delay
There's renewed concern from the United Federation of Teachers about the reopening of New York City schools after several staff members test positive for COVID.
Spike in cases at the University of Albany
The University of Albany is watching a concerning spike in cases that could lead to shutting down in-person classes. There have been 40 positives cases among SUNY Albany students since the semester started. The school says it is working with the county health department to isolate and quarantine impacted students. Health officials say if the outbreak is not brought under control, the school will have to cancel all in-person activities.
COVID-positive student goes to school in CT
A school district in Connecticut is dealing with a potential COVID-19 nightmare after a student with the virus went to school. The child in Meriden was tested but didn't have the results before going to class, and he turned out to be positive. School officials say the parents broke the district's rules, and now, the student's entire class must quarantine for 14 days.
Breakout star of 'Jagged Little Pill' gets creative during Broadway shutdown
This week marks a full six months since theaters went dark. It's unprecedented, and those who make their living on Broadway have had to get creative to stay busy. For Lauren Patten, the breakout star of "Jagged Little Pill," her show had to go dark at the moment she was finally making her mark after years of learning her craft. While she hopes to go back on stage next year as "Jo," right now she is no longer hearing the sound of applause every night.
