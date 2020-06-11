Arts & Entertainment

Country music group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery.

The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.



The statement says that they chose the name after the antebellum style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music.

Band members say in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to "blindspots we didn't even know existed" and "the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusicinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy coronavirus briefing
What NYC schools could look like this fall
Cuomo calls no visitation at nursing homes 'better than death'
16-year-old boy tased by NYPD during protest, family says
Woman killed, children injured in crash on I-287 in NJ
Long Island town demands governor ease graduation restrictions
Man accused of bringing explosives to hospital due in court
Show More
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat Thursday
3 dead after being ejected from car in fiery crash in Newark
NYPD guarding Columbus Circle as statues come down nationwide
Top military officer says he was wrong to join Trump church walk
NYPD likely to discipline more officers over protest conduct, commissioner says
More TOP STORIES News