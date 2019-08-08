Laid off dad passes out resumes at busy Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte father is taking his desperate search for a job to the streets.

Michael Bridges stood at a busy Charlotte intersection this week, carrying a large homemade sign that read: "LAID OFF! NEED A JOB. TAKE A RESUME. BA & MBA."

"I got laid off in June," Bridges told TV station WSOC, "and unfortunately, this is my second time being laid off, so I've been in this situation before."

Bridges, who said he has both a BA degree and a MBA degree and experience in human resources work, isn't ruling out any kind of job -- even applying to be a sanitation worker.

He said he's applied for dozens of jobs and interviewed for many of them without success. Bridges said his wife works, but with rising costs in Charlotte that one income isn't enough.

"I'm trying not to lose my house to foreclosure," he said. "I just want my kids to know that I want a better future for them."

Bridges said until he lands that job he'll be out there on the side of the road passing out resumes.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Cleanup underway after EF-0 tornado touches down in NJ
LIVE | 2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
CT man loses leg due to flesh-eating bacteria
UES rape suspect caught on camera
Bronx Zoo says venomous snake is missing from exhibit
Show More
Police investigating YouTuber who appeared to abuse her dog in video
Dayton shooting: Hero bouncer recalls blocking entrance to bar
Manhole fires cut power, close part of 3rd Avenue
AccuWeather: Partly sunny Thursday but still a chance of storms
After shootings, Trump visits Dayton, El Paso amid protests
More TOP STORIES News