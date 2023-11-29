Lake-effect snowstorm blankets parts of New York with nearly 2 feet of snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An early blast of winter arrived Tuesday morning for the Great Lake Region, bringing along nearly two feet of lake-effect snow to parts of central and western New York.

A lake-effect snow warning had been issued by the National Weather Service for areas including Cleveland; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Rochester and Syracuse, New York.

According to the weather service, a foot or more of snow had fallen across a largely rural stretch of upstate New York east of Lake Ontario, with one spot recording 23 inches by Tuesday morning.

The snowfall prompted school closures and travel advisories around the Tug Hill region, which is known for prolific lake-effect snowstorms.

Areas south of Buffalo, down to the Pennsylvania border, meanwhile, were digging out from a foot or more of snow that fell from Monday evening into Tuesday.

Law enforcement reported several cars off the roads during what was a slippery morning commute and several school districts canceled classes.

An additional 5 to 10 inches of snow were expected though early Wednesday in some Buffalo suburbs and neighboring counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

