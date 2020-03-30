coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Lakewood couple accused of defying social gathering order, charged

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An act of defiance to social gathering laws allegedly took place Sunday in New Jersey's Ocean County.

Eleizer and Miriam Silber of Lakewood were charged with five counts of child endangerment.

Police say they discovered 40 to 50 people in the family's front yard and in front of the home.

Back on March 21, Governor Phil Murphy issued a ban on social gatherings, no matter the occasion.

