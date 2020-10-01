Coronavirus News: Long lines outside Lakewood testing site amid increase in cases

Newscopter Seven captured many people standing in line outside a COVID-19 testing tent in Lakewood.
The state recently reported that 26% of all new coronavirus cases were coming from Ocean County.
Gov. Phil Murphy said the recent flareups in Lakewood are troubling.
As of Thursday afternoon, Ocean County had recorded 13,665 positive cases of COVID-19 and 984 confirmed deaths.
The state's rate of transmission stood at 1.16.
