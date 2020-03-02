Lamborghini crosses median, crashes into another car on Long Island

TOBAY BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A Lamborghini crossed over a median and crashed into another vehicle Monday evening on Long Island.
The accident happened on Ocean Parkway in Tobay Beach.
The Lamborghini was reportedly traveling westbound when it crossed over all the lanes, hitting head on with an SUV in the eastbound lane.
There are reports of one person being seriously injured in the accident.
Police are currently investigating the scene.
