Landmark rape trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein heads to jury

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The landmark #MeTroo rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein heads to the jury on Tuesday.The disgraced 67-year-old movie mogul faces rape charges both in New York City and Los Angeles.The prosecution and defense left the panel of seven men and five women with plenty to think about as they summed up their cases for and against convicting the movie producer in closing arguments on back-to-back days, Thursday and Friday.The jury has spent nearly a month in hearings and testimony. They have listened to alleged victims, counter-witnesses and will now have to render a verdict."You've heard of the queen's speech? That's what it was," Weinstein said last week after his defense attorneys' closing arguments.Weinstein is charged with rape and predatory sexual assault on the allegations of three women:He is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman, TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006. Jurors will also be weighing actress Annabella Sciorra's account of a mid-1990s rape in considering charges alleging Weinstein is a sexual predator, even though it is too old to be charged on its own."This is a case that should be about evidence, shouldn't be about emotion," defense attorney Donna Rotunno said. "It shouldn't be about feelings and it's not a popularity contest. And in this case the evidence was all on our side."The defense has insisted Weinstein's sexual encounters were consensual.All three of the alleged victims testified during the trial. Their testimony at times was riveting and revolting.Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon portrayed the former Hollywood mogul as a sexual predator forcing them into awkward situations and making them feel embarrassed and ashamed."He was the master of the universe, therefore, they don't get to complain when they're stepped on, spit on, demoralized, raped and abused by him," Illuzzi-Orbon said.Illuzzi-Orbon called it a crime and a wanton disregard of other people."They didn't come for a beauty contest, they didn't come for money, they didn't come for fame," she said. "They sacrificed their privacy. Based upon the evidence in this case, we are asking you to find Harvey Weinstein guilty."As the jury begins deliberations, some legal experts believe the case comes down to whether or not the jurors believe the alleged victims.Weinstein's defense attorneys tried to pick apart the prosecution's case and were determined to portray Weinstein as the victim."The defense always try to portray itself as the victim, we will have to see if the jury buys it," said attorney Gloria Allred.