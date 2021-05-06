Fire at Long Island waste facility impacts LIRR train service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10575027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it's time for the MTA to restore full 24/7 subway service.

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A large fire at a commercial waste facility continues to impact rail service on Long Island this morning.According to the LIRR, train service was suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Jamaica on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson Branches Wednesday night due to the fire in Westbury.Officials said the fire department and LIRR personnel were on the scene.They say service will remain suspended until the fire is brought under control and the track is inspected.No injuries have been reported.----------