Large fire burning at apartment building in Yonkers

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment building in Yonkers.

The 4-alarm fire broke out at Tuesday night on the top floor of a 6-story building on Parkview Avenue near Garrett Place.

Over 100 firefighters from several city agencies are battling the blaze.

The building is being evacuated.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

