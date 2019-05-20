Large fire burns at junkyard in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a large fire at a junkyard on Staten Island.

The blaze broke out before 10 a.m. Monday at the facility in the unit block of Richmond Terrace in the St. George section.

Initial reports indicated a number of cars were burning.

Video from NewsCopter7 showed a tower of thick gray smoke billowing from the facility.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for updates on this story as it develops.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandst. georgenew york cityfirecar fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows man urinating on South Jersey boy's memorial
NJ police officer pins teen, punches him in head on video
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat
'Game of Thrones' fans spot rogue water bottle in series finale
Bouncer shot outside Long Island City strip club
Billionaire will pay Morehouse College class of 2019's student loans
Suspect in custody after 1 officer killed, 2 injured near college
Show More
City Council speaker to address spike in anti-Semitic crimes
Police search for man who exposed himself to 2 girls on LI
2 teenage girls charged with assault and robbery in Harlem
President Trump weighs in as abortion battle heats up
Another fire breaks out at NJ chlorine plant
More TOP STORIES News