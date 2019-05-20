Large fire burns at junkyard in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a large fire at a junkyard on Staten Island.The blaze broke out before 10 a.m. Monday at the facility in the unit block of Richmond Terrace in the St. George section.Initial reports indicated a number of cars were burning.Video from NewsCopter7 showed a tower of thick gray smoke billowing from the facility.There were no immediate reports of injuries.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for updates on this story as it develops.----------