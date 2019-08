Looks like a serious fire in Paterson NJ. BLOCKS east of international high school. I hope everyone is OK. pic.twitter.com/FoBQAAx7e0 — SA (@saca33) August 24, 2019

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large fire broke out in Paterson, New Jersey, Saturday morning, sending plumes of black smoke visible from New York City into the sky.The fire broke out at 410 Straight Street.The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.