Large tree crashes through roof of house in New Jersey

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) --
A large tree toppled onto a house in New Jersey Monday afternoon.

It happened on Brookside Avenue in Union.

The tree crashed through the roof and upper bedroom of the home, causing significant damage.

Fortunately no one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

"I left work, I work downtown Manhattan and I left and came home, so now we're trying to figure out what to do," said the homeowner.

The tree also damaged the adjacent home. It is not yet clear what caused the tree to come down.

