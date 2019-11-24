Crews on scene of water main break in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a major water main break in Brooklyn.It happened at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday near 5th Avenue and 44th Street in Sunset Park.The break sent thousands of gallons of water shooting out of the ground and pouring down the street, flooding 4th Avenue as well as 5th Avenue.Pieces of pipe and other debris were scattered for blocks.Police are re-directing traffic around the area, where about five blocks are closed.The Department of Environmental Protection has responded to the scene, along with the NYPD and FDNY.Crews are trying to locate the source of the break and turn off the water.There are no reports of injuries.----------