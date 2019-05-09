Large water main break causing traffic issues in Guttenberg

GUTTENBERG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break disrupted traffic, including NJ Transit bus routes in Guttenberg.The water main broke around 6 a.m. on John F. Kennedy Boulevard and 71st Street.The break flooded the roadway and was causing low water pressure in the area.At around 7:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the water completely turned off and a large amount of debris could be seen in the roadway.Bus routes 128, 165, 166 and 168 are operating on a detour. Buses to PABT will use 74th St, Park Ave, 69th St. and Blvd East. Buses from PABT will use 70th St, Park Ave, 73rd St and Blvd East.----------