Large water main break causing traffic issues in Guttenberg

EMBED <>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene in Guttenberg.

By Eyewitness News
GUTTENBERG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break disrupted traffic, including NJ Transit bus routes in Guttenberg.

The water main broke around 6 a.m. on John F. Kennedy Boulevard and 71st Street.

The break flooded the roadway and was causing low water pressure in the area.

At around 7:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the water completely turned off and a large amount of debris could be seen in the roadway.

Bus routes 128, 165, 166 and 168 are operating on a detour. Buses to PABT will use 74th St, Park Ave, 69th St. and Blvd East. Buses from PABT will use 70th St, Park Ave, 73rd St and Blvd East.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hudson countywater main break
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men shot outside West Village nightclub
Vigil set at school for 4 children killed in Harlem fire
Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in Ulster County
End of an era: NYC's 95.5 WPLJ announces final broadcast
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cooler Thursday
Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
South Korea: North Korea fires two suspected missiles
Show More
Trump laughs at supporter's comment to 'shoot' migrants
Suspect in FL murder arrested in NYC, claims to be serial killer
LIRR train collides with tractor trailer at crossing in Farmingdale
Boy, 6, killed when mother slams into parked vehicle in Brooklyn
Officials seize $3M in cocaine, 19 arrested in NYC bust
More TOP STORIES News