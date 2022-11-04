10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST

The previous record prize was $1.586 billion, won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

ABC News' Janai Norman breaks down the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot and what to do if you get lucky.

Lottery fever strikes again, as the record-breaking Powerball jackpot hit $1.6 billion, the largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

This tops the previous record prize won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

Florida Lottery Secretary Tom Delacenserie, left, presents Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt with their one-third share of the Jan. 13, 2016, world-record Powerball jackpot. AP Photo/Steve Cannon

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

In this Feb. 26, 2021, photo, attorney Kurt Panouses poses with a check on behalf of a suburban Detroit lottery club that won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot. Michigan Lottery via AP

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

Robert Bailey poses for photographers during a news conference at the Resorts World Casino New York City, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

Dennis Wilson, of the Kansas Lottery, shares the spotlight with a poster depicting the anonymous winner of a share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot on April 6, 2012. AP Photo/John Hanna

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.