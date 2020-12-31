Coronavirus

Las Vegas hotels putting new closures in place as pandemic surge continues into 2021

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS -- Make sure to check hotel availability before you visit Las Vegas.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several hotels on the strip have restrictions and closures.

The Mirage just announced it will only take reservations for Thursday through Sunday stays, beginning Jan. 4 and into February.

Unlike a midweek hotel closure that took effect after Thanksgiving, this closure will encompass the entire hotel - including restaurants, the casino, spa, and signature volcano attraction.

Several hotels on the Strip have similar restrictions in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhotelcoronaviruslas vegasu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio holds COVID-19 briefing
What to expect on New Year's Eve in NYC this year
CA doctor explains spread of new COVID-19 variant
NYC security plans, traffic info to be aware of on New Year's Eve
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio holds COVID-19 briefing
New video shows woman attacking Black teen she thought stole phone
What to expect on New Year's Eve in NYC this year
Shots fired at car after it struck police officer in NYC
FDA recalls some dry pet food after deaths of 28 dogs
Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Show More
NY, NJ among 23 states raising minimum wage for 2021
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
AccuWeather: Cloudy and rain
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Oatmeal Creme Pies now available in cereal form
More TOP STORIES News