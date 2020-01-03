Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping in front of stranger's Las Vegas home caught on Nest doorbell camera

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

A man is now in custody after a doorbell camera captured a woman being chased, kicked in the face, and dragged into a car.

Police said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested Thursday morning and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges in connection to the incident that happened in front of a stranger's Las Vegas home on New Year's Day.

Video released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

The man then beats the victim and drags her down to the sidewalk and into his car.

The victim was also found by police and is now safe.

Authorities said this appears to be a domestic incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadaassaultabusekidnappingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News