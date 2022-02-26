14 shot, 1 dead at Las Vegas hookah lounge; no suspect in custody

This stock image shows police tape at an active crime scene. (Shutterstock)

LAS VEGAS -- Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one person died and that two of the victims suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, said police Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.

Officers secured the scene and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadadeadly shootingmass shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russian troops press on Kyiv; Residents take cover
Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate
2 dead after SUV slams into parked tow truck on Cross Bronx Expressway
AccuWeather: Cold but sunny
How to watch Eyewitness News 1993 World Trade Center bombing coverage
Vigil to be held for woman killed inside Chinatown apartment
Scott Peterson's retrial hinges on juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
Show More
COVID Updates: S. Korea has deadliest day of pandemic
Inside look at the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser 2-night voyage
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
Woman's body found dumped in container on NYC street
Woman savagely beaten with hammer in NYC subway robbery
More TOP STORIES News