Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies 'fighting for their lives' after ambush shooting in Compton

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot at a Metro station in Compton Saturday evening, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. -- Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are "fighting for their lives" after they were shot in the head in an apparent ambush at the Metro station in Compton, officials say.

The incident happened Saturday at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard around 7 p.m. The location is a short distance from the Compton sheriff's station.

The department tweeted: "One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."

They were rushed to a local hospital.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows the suspect ambush the deputies as they sat in the patrol car.

A person clad in dark clothing walks up to the parked vehicle at the Metro station, approaches the window on the passenger's side and fires several times at close range. The suspect then runs off on foot.

The surveillance video can be viewed here. Warning: Footage of the shooting may be disturbing to some viewers.

The department tweeted: "Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."



Deputies have blocked off streets in the area and are searching for the suspect.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

EMBED More News Videos

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot at a Metro station in Compton Saturday evening, officials say.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentpolice officer shotdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating separate deadly shootings in Brooklyn
Hero teen saves family of 4 from burning car
18 windows found smashed on subway train; search on for suspect
Child found safe after Manhattan kidnapping
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win U.S. Open championship win
LI 9/11 march held despite village's ban on parades
Show More
NJ welcomes massive container ship
12-year-old suspended for playing with toy gun during school Zoom session
Pay up! Toll hikes take effect on NJ's 3 major highways
COVID Updates: Trump officials interfered with CDC reports, report says
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
More TOP STORIES News