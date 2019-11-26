Laser targets JetBlue flight on approach to Newark airport

Newark Liberty International Airport (Shutterstock)

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Another commercial flight has been targeted by a laser.

The crew of a JetBlue flight originating in West Palm Beach, Florida noticed the laser as it was flying Saturday night over Paterson, New Jersey on approach to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Lasers can temporarily blind a pilot and are considered a problem at airports around the country.

There have been more than two dozen laser incidents reported at Newark this year, and about 5,200 nationwide. The national total is on pace to surpass the total of more than 5,600 in 2018.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countylaserjetbluenewark liberty international airport
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed, possibly with machete, inside NYC laundromat
Netflix saves iconic Paris Theatre in Manhattan
Body found confirmed as missing 5-year-old Fla. girl
Teen with jaw fused shut readies for 1st normal Thanksgiving
NY Gov. Cuomo, National Grid reach deal on gas moratorium
Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near school
Strong winds could disrupt Thanksgiving parade, holiday plans
Show More
Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
NYPD steps up efforts to combat suicide crisis
More TOP STORIES News