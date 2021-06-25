coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: 1.5 million COVID tests later, NYC's school year comes to an end

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The final bell rings Friday on a year that has put New York City's public schools to the test, 1.5 million of them to be exact.

That's how many COVID tests were conducted as the City's schools navigated in-person, hybrid and at-home learning in a second year affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The large number of tests allowed the nation's largest school system to stay open for much of the year, despite a majority of students opting to learn from home.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that the positivity rate among those 1.5 million tests was just .03%.

"This is a testament to the vaccination effort," de Blasio said.

But de Blasio said masks will still be required in schools.

"I'm not going to be surprised that if at some point during the course of the summer, or right before school, the masks restriction comes off, but for now out of an abundance of caution we are keeping it on," de Blasio said during an appearance on WNYC-AM.

On Friday, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter was set to visit three schools in three different boroughs - a high school, a pre-K program, and a middle/elementary school - to mark the last day of the public school year.

ALSO READ | NJ family recounts surviving Florida building collapse
The Aguero family from West New York recounted surviving the building collapse in Florida to "GMA's" TJ Holmes.



Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york city schoolshospitalnyc news
