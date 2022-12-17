Probation for ex-Long Island teacher accused of injecting teen with COVID vaccine

The teacher injected a 17-year-old with the COVID vaccine without his parent's consent.

MINEOLA, New York -- A former Long Island high school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents' knowledge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to community service and probation, avoiding a felony charge that could have sent her to prison.

Laura Parker Russo, 55, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempting the unauthorized practice of medicine when she appeared in a courtroom in Mineola, New York, on Friday. She also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Russo was arrested at the beginning of January, and authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose.

Video in the above media player is from a previous report

Authorities said the teen later told his parents, who called police. Prosecutors had initially charged her with the unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison.

Russo had been a science teacher for many years; she was subsequently fired.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

On Friday, Judge Howard Sturim ordered her to fulfill 100 hours of community service over a year, while under interim probation. She was also ordered to go to therapy twice a week and to stay away from the teen.

If Russo meets the community service requirement, prosecutors would vacate the misdemeanor charge.

A spokesman for the Nassau County District Attorney's office said it had agreed to the plea and sentence "based on the defendant's long-standing ties to the community and her lack of a criminal record."

Russo's attorney, Gerard McCloskey, told Newsday the plea agreement "was in the interest of justice as well as in my client's best interest."

ALSO READ | 6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube