NY lawmakers denounce water attacks on NYPD officers, announce new legislation

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two New York lawmakers have announced new legislation which would make actions such as dousing police officers with water a felony.

Assemblyman Mike LiPetri (R-Long Island) and Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-Staten Island) made the announcement Wednesday morning at New York City Hall.

They were joined by NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch and police union representatives from NYC and Long Island.

WATCH: NY lawmakers announce water attack legislation

"New York State must send a message that this will not be tolerated and I am confident that this bill provides law enforcement the tools they need to properly react," said LiPetri.

The new legislation would make it a Class E felony to throw or spray water, or any other substance, against an on-duty police or peace officer.

Violations would be punishable by up to 1 to 4 years in prison.

Both Republican lawmakers blamed Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio for fostering a culture in which such attacks could happen.

Last week, three men were arrested in connection with incidents of on-duty NYPD officers being drenched with water.

