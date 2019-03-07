Lawmakers demand answers after 2nd subway debris fall hits Queens car

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Lawmakers are demanding action from the MTA after a second piece of subway platform debris came crashing down on a car in Queens.

The MTA believes a truck that hit a pole the day before and may have loosened up debris, but now city officials are demanding the agency takes further action.

Someone sent photos to City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer's office and Eyewitness News also obtained some exclusive video.

A portion of steel apparently broke loose and shattered the windshield of Fernando Marin's SUV.

"Thank God nothing happened to us because it really could have been a serious issue, thankfully it was just the car," the victim said. "God was with us today. If one of those metal pieces hits us we would have had bigger problems."

Marin said it happened as he was driving to work with his wife and sister-in-law.

You see rusted metal that flew off the elevated 7 train trestle on Roosevelt Avenue and hit a windshield near 62nd Street.

A similarly terrifying incident happened just about two weeks ago only three blocks away, a wood beam nearly impaled a man.

After that happened, the MTA said they went back and inspected all the elevated tracks and they say they're beefing up annual inspections.

Van Bramer Tweeted, "What the hell is going on?"


The stretch of Roosevelt Avenue where it happened is a major transit hub, where the 7 line meets the LIRR and buses to LaGuardia.

The MTA plans to hold a press conference on this issue at 1 p.m. Thursday.

In the meantime, they released a statement saying: "This is obviously very concerning and we're glad that no one was hurt. We take the safety of our customers, employees and neighbors very seriously - what this material is and where it came from is under investigation."

