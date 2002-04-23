Lawsuit: Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick abused boy in Newark in 1990s

In this April 23, 2002 file photo Cardinal Theodore McCarrick waves as he arrives at the Vatican in a limousine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A lawsuit alleges that former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick abused a teenage boy in the 1990s when he was leader of the archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey.

The lawsuit was one of at least two announced Monday, the day after a New Jersey law went into effect giving victims more time to sue abusers.

The law allows child victims to sue until they turn 55, or within seven years of their first realization the abuse caused them harm. The previous limit was two years.

In addition to the McCarrick lawsuit, two sisters from Pennsylvania are suing clergy officials in Newark and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

They allege officials knew a priest had sexually abused children before he moved to Harrisburg and abused them and their sisters for years.

