Lawsuit accuses Georgia of discriminating against Puerto Ricans trying to obtain driver's licenses

A new lawsuit is accusing the State of Georgia of discriminating against Puerto Ricans trying to get driver's licenses.The Latino Justice Organization and Southern Center for Human Rights filed the class action lawsuit this week.The lawsuit alleges that applications from Puerto Ricans are purposely flagged for fraud review. It also alleges applicants are subjected to quizzes on random topics like baseball players and popular Puerto Rican foods.The Georgia Department of Driver Services says it can't comment on the lawsuit, but adds that it processes all applications in accordance with state and Federal law.