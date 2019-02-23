A Nashville lawsuit claims a teenage sex trafficking survivor was the victim of "quests for profits" by Facebook and a hotel chain.The then-15-year-old girl's mother sued Facebook, Rodeway Inn and related companies this week.The lawsuit says Facebook didn't verify a 35-year-old man's identity, prevent communication with minors or intervene before he persuaded the teen to leave home via private Facebook messaging.It says a Nashville Rodeway Inn ignored visible signs of physical and sexual abuse.The girl's attorney, Annie McAdams, is suing Facebook in Houston over two other human trafficking cases.Facebook and Choice Hotels didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment Friday.Federal law generally protects tech companies from liability for user actions.There's some gray area depending on how extensively a company moderates services.----------