Lawyer for CT man accused of murder in Anguilla wants suit dismissed

By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- There are new details in the case of a Connecticut man facing a civil lawsuit after the death of a hotel worker in the Caribbean.

The attorney for Scott Hapgood is asking for the wrongful death suit to be dismissed.

They claim the hotel employee, Kenny Mitchel, showed up at Hapgood's hotel room in Anguilla, demanded money, and attacked the family.

Hapgood says he attacked Mitchel in self-defense.

Hapgood's lawyer claims the hotel should have fired the employee due to a prior arrest on a rape charge.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutmurderlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in NYPD officers ambush due in court
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again
AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Video shows men ambushing robbery victim in Queens
Show More
Oscars 2020: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
More TOP STORIES News