Lawyer for CT man accused of murder in Anguilla wants suit dismissed

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- There are new details in the case of a Connecticut man facing a civil lawsuit after the death of a hotel worker in the Caribbean.
The attorney for Scott Hapgood is asking for the wrongful death suit to be dismissed.
They claim the hotel employee, Kenny Mitchel, showed up at Hapgood's hotel room in Anguilla, demanded money, and attacked the family.
Hapgood says he attacked Mitchel in self-defense.
Hapgood's lawyer claims the hotel should have fired the employee due to a prior arrest on a rape charge.
