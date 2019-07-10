Lawyer: NJ judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'

TRENTON, New Jersey -- His lawyer says a New Jersey judge who told a woman she could "close your legs" to prevent a sexual assault is "remorseful."

Judge John Russo Jr. did not speak Tuesday during a disciplinary hearing before the state Supreme Court. But his lawyer, Amelia Carolla, told the justices Russo has "learned his lesson" and he "will not do this again."

The woman appeared before Russo in 2016 seeking a restraining order against a man she said sexually assaulted her. Russo responded with the comment about closing her legs.

Russo previously said he was seeking more information and wasn't trying to humiliate the woman.

During Tuesday's hearing, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner questioned how a sex assault victim could have confidence in the judicial process if Russo remains on the bench.

The justices are deciding how to discipline the judge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentontrentonrapejudgesex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Parade of Champions: NYC to honor World Cup winners
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
Baby born from deceased donor's transplanted womb
AccuWeather: Staying warm, but not too humid
Brazen gunpoint robbery in Harlem deli caught on camera
Woman wanted in bias hardhat attack on subway
Show More
Hollywood icon Rip Torn dies at 88, rep says
Mom speaks out after legally blind son hurt in NJ hit and run
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
Police: 12-year-old boy struck by subway train in NYC
21 alleged gang members arrested in NYC murders, shootings
More TOP STORIES News