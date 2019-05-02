Leader of foiled plot to bomb New York City subway system sentenced to time served

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After nearly a decade of helping federal authorities fight terrorism, the ringleader of a thwarted plot to bomb the New York City subway system was sentenced Thursday to 10 years, which essentially amounts to time served.Najibullah Zazi, a 33-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen, stood before the judge in a navy smock, shaved head and close-cropped beard to learn his fate.He is a transformed man, his attorney said, from naive uneducated 20-something to a "mature adult" who "unequivocally repudiates radical Islam."Zazi conceded he committed "terrible crimes" but told the judge he tried his best to "correct my horrific mistake" by cooperating over the last decade. He also said he was no longer the "naive, gullible" person who traveled to Pakistan in 2008 and trained with al-Qaeda. He said it is "unimaginable" to him now what he became involved with, and he sought forgiveness.Judge Raymond Dearie said a question lingered in his mind: "Has he rejected Satan?" The judge answered, "I think you have."In imposing time served plus lifetime supervised release, the judge noted, "This once unthinkable second chance has come your way and you earned it."The judge added, when pressed by prosecutors to be thorough, "If you wish to appeal the sentence of the court, you should have your head examined."Zazi became radicalized and received explosives training from al-Qaeda after traveling to Pakistan in 2008, and the terrorist organization recruited him and two others to carry out a "martyrdom operation" on U.S. soil.The mission called for rush-hour suicide bombings on subway lines, timed to occur during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the eighth anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.The plot, foiled by federal authorities, represented "one of the most serious terrorist threats to our nation" since 9/11, then-Attorney General Eric Holder said.Federal sentencing guidelines called for Zazi to spend the rest of his life behind bars after his 2010 guilty plea, but prosecutors credited Zazi for his "extraordinary" assistance to authorities over the past nine years, including implicating his two best friends in the subway plot and providing "critical intelligence and unique insight regarding al-Qaeda and its members."Zazi's cooperation included meeting with the government "more than 100 times, viewing hundreds of photographs and providing information that assisted law enforcement officials in a number of different investigations."He testified at the 2015 trial of Abid Naseer, a Pakistani national convicted of leading an al-Qaeda plot to bomb a shopping mall in Manchester, England, and against one of his co-conspirators in the thwarted subway plot, Adis Medunjanin, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison."Zazi's assistance came in the face of substantial potential danger to himself and his family," Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas M. Pravda wrote in the court filing. "By aligning himself with the government against al-Qaeda, Zazi assumed such a risk."The third man charged in the subway plot, Zarein Ahmedzay, offered similar assistance to federal authorities and was sentenced in December to 10 years - essentially time served.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------