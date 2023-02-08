LeBron James breaks NBA's all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

In the September edition of Sports Illustrated, the 37-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star talks about his life as a dad and the possibility of playing with his sons on the NBA court.

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star LeBron James is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James made history in the third quarter with a fadeaway bucket against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night in front of a sold-out Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers star scored 20 points by halftime to pull within 16 points of Abdul-Jabbar. He began the third quarter knocking down a flurry of 3-pointers to inch even closer.

The audience was jam-packed with star power. Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Denzel Washington, Dwyane Wade and John McEnroe were among the many stars in attendance.

Other Lakers legends like Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Bob McAdoo were in attendance, along with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

James' mother, wife and three children also watched from courtside amid the thousands who rose in waves of anticipation nearly every time James touched the ball.

James came into the game at Crypto.com Arena just 36 points behind Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his 20-year career with the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. He became the league's points champion in 1984.

James is one of seven players to score 30,000 career points and the youngest in NBA history to do it. The 38-year-old James is averaging 30 points per game this season.

ESPN contributed to this report.

