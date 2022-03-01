Politics

Lee Zeldin the favorite as NY GOP meets to select gubernatorial nominee

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
ALBANY -- Republicans from across New York were meeting Tuesday to choose their gubernatorial nominee to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.

The GOP was expected to nominate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, of Long Island, as the party's designee for this year's gubernatorial race.

Zeldin, and his lieutenant governor pick Alison Esposito, have already landed endorsements from nearly all GOP county leaders in New York.

Esposito accepted the party's nomination Tuesday morning.

Any Republican who wants to get on the ballot has to win the votes of one-fourth of roughly 450 Republicans who gathered Tuesday on Long Island.

GOP state party chair Nick Langworthy has hoped to avoid a costly primary, but HE told reporters Monday that a primary may be unavoidable.

A Republican could gather 15,000 signatures to force a primary: including at least 100 valid signatures in each of half of the state's congressional districts.

Still, GOP spokesperson Jessica Proud said just a handful of candidates have met that high bar over the past decades.

Businessman Harry Wilson entered the race for governor last week by launching a $12 million television advertisement campaign. Wilson has worked for Goldman Sachs and founded a White Plains advisory firm, and also served as a U.S. Treasury department advisor under former President Obama.

Other Republicans who have announced they're running for governor include Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Rob Astorino, a former radio industry professional and two-term Westchester County executive who unsuccessfully ran against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014.

Lewis County Sheriff Michael "Mike" Carpinelli and podcast host Derrick Gibson have also launched gubernatorial bids.

