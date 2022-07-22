Politics

Officials: Suspect in custody after Lee Zeldin attacked during campaign speech

By Eyewitness News
FAIRPORT, New York (WABC) -- New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked by a man with a knife during a campaign speech at an event on Thursday night.

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy says Zeldin was targeted in a violent attack at the campaign rally in Fairport, New York.

The Zeldin Campaign released a statement saying, "Congressman Zeldin grabbed the attacker's wrist to stop him until several others assisted in taking the attacker down to the ground. Law enforcement then took the attacker into custody and Congressman Zeldin went back on stage to finish his remarks and thank the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene."
The Monroe County Sherriff's office says a suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway.

Langworthy says Congressman Zeldin and all the atendees of the event are safe.



Governor Hochul released a statement saying,

"My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin's campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible - it has no place in New York."

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

