Officials: Suspect in custody after incident at gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's campaign speech

EMBED >More News Videos No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

PERINTON, New York (WABC) -- An incident occurred at New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's campaign speech on Thursday night, officials confirm.The Monroe County Sherriff's office says a suspect is in custody after an incident at Zeldin's event in Perinton, New York.An investigation is underway.No further information is available.The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying,"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is aware of an incident at the speech of gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating. We will update as further information becomes available."----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.