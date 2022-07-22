Officials: Suspect in custody after incident at gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's campaign speech

The Monroe County Sherriff's office says a suspect is in custody after an incident at Zeldin's event in Perinton, New York.
An investigation is underway.
No further information is available.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying,
"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is aware of an incident at the speech of gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating. We will update as further information becomes available."
ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.