Politics

Officials: Suspect in custody after incident at gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's campaign speech

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

PERINTON, New York (WABC) -- An incident occurred at New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's campaign speech on Thursday night, officials confirm.

The Monroe County Sherriff's office says a suspect is in custody after an incident at Zeldin's event in Perinton, New York.

An investigation is underway.

No further information is available.



The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying,

"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is aware of an incident at the speech of gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating. We will update as further information becomes available."

ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack

EMBED More News Videos

No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssuffolk countyarrestcampaign
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 hearing LIVE: Irate Trump demanded to join, not call off mob
'Like a bear trap': Teen surfer describes shark bite off Long Island
Polio case confirmed in NY, 1st in U.S. since 2013
Google posts Doodle by girl killed in Uvalde school shooting
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorm Watches as heat wave rolls on
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Newark housing voucher recipients get opportunity to become homeowners
Flames rip through row of businesses on Long Island
Brooklyn rapper charged in triple shooting at Long Island mansion
Monarch butterflies near extinction: Scientists
More TOP STORIES News