NJ man charged in hot car death; authorities say legal guardian forgot child was in car

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges after a young girl died in a hot car last month. It happened on August 16 around 3:38 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lindenwold PATCO station.Authorities say they found an unresponsive 22-month-old girl inside a minivan. Crews tried to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful.On Monday, authorities announced charges against the child's legal guardian, 60-year-old Shelton Shambry.Authorities say Shambry put the child in the vehicle just prior to 6:30 a.m. that morning and forgot that the child was in the vehicle.The medical examiner ruled the manner of death to be accidental.Shambry was charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. Shambry was released on a summons.----------