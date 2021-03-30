Politics

NY poised to legalize recreational pot; Vote expected today

By MARINA VILLENEUVE, JENNIFER PELTZ and KAREN MATTHEWS
NEW YORK -- While some have concerns about the legalization of marijuana in New York State, others hope it can bring big money.

Just in New York City alone, legalizing marijuana could rake in tens of millions for the city budget because it's going to be taxed.


The legislation allows for possession of up to three ounces and allows people to grow as many as six plants at home.

For products sold at dispensaries, there is a hefty 13% sales tax.

However, district attorneys and police say the bill doesn't do enough to address the issue of driving while impaired.

There currently is not a roadside test to detect marijuana.

The New York State PTA is also against legalization.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says those concerns are valid, but he still supports it.



"Too much of this is happening without it being out in the open," he said. "This will force a different kind of conversation, and I hope to normalize the discussion, rather than being something where, you know, young people just sneak away and do what they do."


"Absolute travesty. All research submitted shows it will be harmful to children, makes the roads less safe," said Kyle Belopkopitsky, Executive Director, New York State PTA. "And I have absolutely no idea what the legislature is thinking in thinking they want to advance this right now."

The legislation is moving fast in Albany. They are expected to vote on it as soon as today and the budget by Wednesday.

That's because as part of the budget it has to be passed and signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo by Thursday, April 1.

The legislation would take effect immediately if passed, though sales wouldn't start until New York sets up rules and a proposed cannabis board. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes estimated Friday it could take 18 months to two years for sales to start.

RELATED: NY lawmakers announce deal on bill to legalize recreational pot
Lawmakers in New York have announced a deal on a bill to legalize, tax and regulate recreational marijuana in New York State.



New York would provide loans, grants, and incubator programs to encourage participation in the cannabis industry by people from minority communities, as well as small farmers, women, and disabled veterans.

Proponents have said the move could create thousands of jobs and begin to address the racial injustice of a decades-long drug war that disproportionately targeted minority and poor communities.


At least 14 other states already allow residents to buy marijuana for recreational and not just medical use. Cuomo has pointed to the growing acceptance of legalization in the Northeast, including in Massachusetts, Maine, and most recently, New Jersey.

RELATED | New Jersey moves forward with recreational pot
New Jersey residents still have mixed feelings about the decision to make marijuana legal



New York officials plan to launch an education and prevention campaign aimed at reducing the risk of cannabis among school-aged children, and schools could get grants for anti-vaping and drug prevention and awareness programs.

And the state will also launch a study due by Dec. 31, 2022, that examines the extent that cannabis impairs driving, and whether it depends on factors like time and metabolism.

The bill also allows cities, towns, and villages to opt-out of allowing adult-use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses by passing a local law by Dec. 31, 2021, or nine months after the effective date of the legislation. They cannot opt-out of legalization.

