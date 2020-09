Legendary Queens tavern burglarized overnight

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD arrested 53-year-old Lorena Delaguna, who is charged with hate crime attempted assault and felony aggravated harassment.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A legendary tavern in Queens was burglarized overnight.A man broke into the 190-year-old Neir's Tavern in Woodhaven through the basement door between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.Police say the man removed the cash register with $300. He also took four bottles of Jack Daniel's.Neir's was open for business on Friday, despite the burglary.Earlier in the year, Neir's was slated to close, but the Queens Chamber of Commerce quickly announced a deal to keep the tavern open The tavern occupies a small corner spot on 78th Street and was the backdrop for scenes in the mob hit movie classic "Goodfellas."----------